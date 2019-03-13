|
Royster, Aaron, Sr. On March 5, 2019, our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, Apostle, Pastor, and friend, Aaron Royster passed peacefully from this life to be with the Lord. His life was dedicated to serving others as a career educator in Chicago Public Schools, founder of an alternative high school and founder and longtime pastor of New Joy Divine Church. As we celebrate his life, we can all take a lesson from Aaron Royster by striving to truly make a difference in the lives of others. He will truly be missed by his wife, family, friends and those he impacted.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 13, 2019